How To Get To Bellevlle Paris From Charles De Gaulle Airport : A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting to Belleville Paris from Charles De Gaulle Airport

A Comprehensive Guide on How to Reach Belleville Paris from Charles De Gaulle Airport in Simple Steps

Belleville is a vibrant and trendy neighborhood located in the northeastern part of Paris. It is known for its lively atmosphere, multicultural population, and diverse food scene. If you are planning to visit Belleville, one of the best ways to get there is from Charles de Gaulle Airport. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to get to Belleville from Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Step 1: Arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport

Charles de Gaulle Airport is the largest airport in France, located about 25 km north of Paris. It has three terminals: Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3. Depending on your airline and flight, you may arrive at any of these terminals.

Step 2: Choosing your mode of transportation

There are several modes of transportation available to get to Belleville from Charles de Gaulle Airport. The most popular ones are:

Taxi: Taxis are available at all terminals of the Charles de Gaulle Airport. You can take a taxi from the taxi stand outside the terminal. The trip from the airport to Belleville will take around 30-40 minutes, depending on traffic. The cost of the taxi ride will be around 50-60 euros. Private transfer: You can book a private transfer service in advance to get to Belleville from Charles de Gaulle Airport. This is a convenient option if you are traveling with a large group or have a lot of luggage. The cost of the private transfer will depend on the number of passengers and the type of vehicle. Public transportation: The cheapest way to get to Belleville from Charles de Gaulle Airport is by using public transportation. There are two main options:

a) Train: The RER B train connects Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris. You can take the RER B train from the airport to Gare du Nord station and then transfer to metro line 2 to get to Belleville. The total travel time will be around 45-60 minutes, and the cost will be around 10 euros.

b) Bus: The Roissybus is a direct bus service that connects Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris. You can take the Roissybus from the airport to Opera station and then transfer to metro line 7 to get to Belleville. The total travel time will be around 75-90 minutes, and the cost will be around 12 euros.

Step 3: Taking the metro to Belleville

Once you arrive in Paris, you can take the metro to get to Belleville. The closest metro station to Belleville is Belleville station, which is served by metro lines 2 and 11. Depending on your mode of transportation, you may need to transfer to another metro line to get to Belleville.

FAQs:

Q: How long does it take to get to Belleville from Charles de Gaulle Airport?

A: The travel time from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Belleville depends on your mode of transportation. By taxi, it takes around 30-40 minutes. By private transfer, it takes around 45-60 minutes. By public transportation, it takes around 45-90 minutes.

Q: How much does it cost to get to Belleville from Charles de Gaulle Airport?

A: The cost of getting to Belleville from Charles de Gaulle Airport depends on your mode of transportation. By taxi, it costs around 50-60 euros. By private transfer, it costs around 60-100 euros. By public transportation, it costs around 10-12 euros.

Q: Is it safe to take public transportation in Paris?

A: Yes, it is generally safe to take public transportation in Paris. However, be mindful of your surroundings and keep an eye on your belongings, especially during rush hour.

Q: What is the best time to visit Belleville?

A: Belleville is a lively neighborhood that is bustling with activity throughout the year. However, the best time to visit Belleville is during the summer months (June-August) when the weather is pleasant and there are many outdoor events and festivals.

Q: What are some things to do in Belleville?

A: Belleville is known for its vibrant street art, multicultural food scene, and unique shops. Some popular things to do in Belleville include visiting the Parc de Belleville, exploring the street art scene, trying out the local cuisine, and shopping for vintage clothing and antiques.

