How To Get To Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel : The Ultimate Guide to Reaching Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel

A Comprehensive Guide for Accessing Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel

Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel is a popular hotel for travelers who are looking for a comfortable and convenient stay near the airport. It is located just a few minutes away from Charles De Gaulle Airport, making it an ideal choice for those with early morning or late-night flights. In this article, we will guide you on how to get to Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel, including transportation options, directions, and FAQs.

Transportation Options

There are several transportation options available to get to Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel. The most common options are:

Shuttle Service – Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel offers a complimentary shuttle service for its guests. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes between 5:00 am and 11:30 pm. The shuttle is located at Terminal 2, Gate D14, and Terminal 3, Gate 12. If you arrive at Terminal 1, you can take the CDGVAL shuttle train to Terminal 2 and then take the shuttle to the hotel. Taxi – Taxis are available at all terminals of Charles De Gaulle Airport. The cost of a taxi to Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel is around 25-30 euros. The journey takes about 10-15 minutes, depending on traffic. Train – There are several train options available at Charles De Gaulle Airport. The RER B train is the most convenient option to get to Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel. Take the RER B train and get off at the “Roissy Charles De Gaulle” station. From there, take the CDGVAL shuttle train to Terminal 2 and then take the shuttle to the hotel. The total journey time is around 30-40 minutes.

Directions

If you are driving to Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel, the address is Roissypole Ouest, Route de l’Epinette, 95705 Roissy-en-France, France. You can use GPS or Google Maps to get directions to the hotel.

If you are taking public transportation, follow these directions:

From Terminal 1 – Take the CDGVAL shuttle train to Terminal 2 and then take the Novotel shuttle at Gate D14. From Terminal 2 – Take the Novotel shuttle at Gate D14. From Terminal 3 – Take the Novotel shuttle at Gate 12.

FAQs

Is there a shuttle service from Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel to the airport?

Yes, Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel offers a complimentary shuttle service for its guests. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes between 5:00 am and 11:30 pm.

How far is Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel from Charles De Gaulle Airport?

Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel is located just a few minutes away from Charles De Gaulle Airport.

What are the check-in and check-out times at Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel?

The check-in time at Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel is 2:00 pm, and the check-out time is 12:00 pm.

Is there a restaurant at Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel?

Yes, there is a restaurant at Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel called “Le Novotel Cafe.” The restaurant serves French and international cuisine.

Is there a fitness center at Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel?

Yes, there is a fitness center at Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel that is open 24/7. The fitness center includes a sauna, a hamam, and a fitness room.

Conclusion

Getting to Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel is easy and convenient. With several transportation options available, including a complimentary shuttle service, guests can arrive at the hotel quickly and comfortably. Whether you are traveling for business or leisure, Novotel Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay near the airport.

