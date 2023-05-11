How to get to Times Square from LaGuardia Airport? : Navigating Your Way from LaGuardia Airport to Times Square

How to Get from LaGuardia Airport to Times Square: Tips and Options

LaGuardia Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States, with millions of travelers passing through its gates each year. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, LaGuardia Airport is a convenient entry point, located just a stone’s throw away from Manhattan. However, getting from the airport to Times Square can be a daunting task, especially for first-time visitors. In this article, we’ll provide you with some helpful tips on how to make the journey from LaGuardia Airport to Times Square as seamless as possible.

Option 1: Taxi or Car Service

One of the easiest and most convenient ways to get from LaGuardia Airport to Times Square is by taking a taxi or booking a car service. Taxis are readily available outside the airport terminals, and the fare is metered, so you don’t have to worry about negotiating the price. The journey time can vary depending on traffic, but it typically takes around 30-45 minutes to get to Times Square. The fare is usually around $40-$50, plus tip and any tolls.

If you prefer a more comfortable and private ride, you can also book a car service in advance. There are several reputable companies that offer airport transfers, including Uber, Lyft, and Carmel. The advantage of using a car service is that you can set the pickup time in advance, and the driver will meet you inside the terminal with a sign, so you don’t have to worry about finding your way to the taxi stand. The fare is usually higher than a taxi, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for a more luxurious and hassle-free experience.

Option 2: Public Transportation

If you’re on a budget and don’t mind navigating the subway system, taking public transportation is a viable option. LaGuardia Airport is not directly connected to the subway system, but you can take a bus to the subway station. The Q70-SBS bus runs from the airport to the Roosevelt Avenue/Jackson Heights subway station, where you can transfer to the E, F, M, or R trains to get to Times Square.

The Q70-SBS bus is a fast and reliable service that operates 24/7, and the fare is $2.75, the same as a subway ride. The journey time is around 20-30 minutes, depending on traffic, and the bus stops at all terminals. Once you get to the subway station, you’ll need to buy a MetroCard from the vending machines or ticket booths. The subway fare is $2.75 per ride, and you can use the same card for multiple rides.

The E train is the fastest and most direct route to Times Square, but it’s not the most scenic. The F and M trains are slower but offer a more scenic route through Queens and Manhattan. The R train is also an option, but it doesn’t go all the way to Times Square, so you’ll need to transfer to another train.

Option 3: Shuttle Bus

Another option for getting from LaGuardia Airport to Times Square is by taking a shuttle bus. Several companies offer shuttle bus services from the airport to various destinations in Manhattan, including Times Square. The advantage of taking a shuttle bus is that it’s cheaper than a taxi or car service, and you don’t have to worry about navigating the subway system.

However, the downside is that the journey time can be longer, as the shuttle bus makes multiple stops along the way to drop off other passengers. The fare is usually around $20-$25 per person, and you can book in advance online or at the airport counter.

Conclusion

Navigating your way from LaGuardia Airport to Times Square can be a bit overwhelming, but with some planning and research, you can make the journey as seamless as possible. Whether you choose to take a taxi, public transportation, or a shuttle bus, make sure to factor in the time and cost, and plan accordingly. With these tips, you’ll be able to start your New York City adventure on the right foot.

