How To Harvest Garlic : Step-by-Step Guide: How to Harvest Garlic

Growing and harvesting garlic is a challenging yet rewarding task for many gardeners. Garlic is a versatile and flavorful ingredient used in cooking, and it is a staple in many kitchens worldwide. Harvesting garlic is a crucial step in the process, and it requires proper care and patience. In this article, we will guide you through the process of harvesting garlic to ensure you get the best yield and quality.

Step 1: Know When to Harvest Garlic

To harvest garlic, you need to know when it’s ready. Garlic is ready to harvest when the leaves start to turn yellow and wither. This typically happens in late spring to early summer, depending on your location and the variety of garlic you are growing. You can also check the garlic bulbs by gently digging around the roots to see if they have developed enough. The bulbs should be firm and well-formed, with several layers of cloves. If the bulbs are still small and the cloves are not fully formed, wait a few more weeks before harvesting.

Step 2: Prepare the Soil

Before harvesting garlic, it is important to prepare the soil to make the process easier. Gently loosen the soil around the garlic bulbs using a garden fork or shovel, being careful not to damage the bulbs. This will help you remove the garlic bulbs from the ground more easily.

Step 3: Cut the Stems

Once you have loosened the soil, gently pull the garlic bulbs out of the ground. Make sure not to pull too hard as this can damage the bulbs. Once the bulbs are out, cut the stems about an inch above the bulb. This will help the garlic bulbs dry out and prevent moisture from getting trapped in the stem, which can lead to rotting.

Step 4: Clean the Garlic Bulbs

After cutting the stems, remove any excess soil or debris from the garlic bulbs. You can do this by gently brushing off the dirt or using a soft cloth. Be careful not to remove too many layers of skin or damage the cloves as this can affect the garlic’s shelf life.

Step 5: Dry the Garlic Bulbs

Once the garlic bulbs are clean, it’s time to dry them out. This is an important step in the harvesting process as it helps to preserve the garlic’s flavor and extend its shelf life. To dry the garlic bulbs, place them in a warm, well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight. You can hang the garlic bulbs by their stems or place them on a wire rack or mesh screen. Make sure there is enough space between the bulbs to allow for proper airflow. It usually takes about two to three weeks for the garlic bulbs to dry completely.

Step 6: Store the Garlic Bulbs

Once the garlic bulbs are completely dry, it’s time to store them. Store the garlic bulbs in a cool, dark, and dry place, such as a pantry or cellar. You can also store them in mesh bags or paper bags to allow for proper airflow. Avoid storing garlic bulbs in plastic bags or containers as this can trap moisture and lead to rotting.

Step 7: Save Some for Planting

If you want to grow garlic again next season, save some of the garlic bulbs for planting. To do this, choose the largest and healthiest garlic bulbs and separate the cloves. Plant the cloves in the fall, about six to eight weeks before the first frost. Make sure to plant them in well-draining soil and cover them with about two inches of soil.

Conclusion

Harvesting garlic can be a challenging task that requires patience and care, but the reward of harvesting your own garlic makes the effort worth it. Knowing when to harvest, preparing the soil, cutting the stems, cleaning the bulbs, drying them out, and storing them properly are all essential steps in the process. Following these steps will ensure that you get the best yield and quality of garlic. So, grab your garden fork and start harvesting your own garlic today!