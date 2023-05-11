How To Harvest Onions : 10 Steps to Successful Onion Harvesting

Onions are a staple in many kitchens, adding flavor and depth to a wide variety of dishes. Not only are they delicious, but they are also surprisingly easy to grow. However, harvesting onions can be a bit tricky, and there are several steps you need to follow to ensure a successful harvest. In this article, we will outline ten steps to follow for successful onion harvesting.

Choose the Right Time to Plant Onions

Onions are a cool-season crop, which means they are best planted in late winter or early spring. This will give them plenty of time to grow before the summer heat sets in. You can also plant onions in the fall, but they will not be ready for harvest until the following summer.

Prepare the Soil

Onions prefer well-drained soil that is rich in organic matter. Before planting, work compost or well-rotted manure into the soil. Onions also prefer a slightly acidic soil with a pH between 6.0 and 6.8.

Plant Onions Correctly

Onions can be grown from seeds, sets, or transplants. If you are planting from seeds, sow them thinly in rows about 1/4 inch deep. If you are planting sets or transplants, make a small hole in the soil and place the onion bulb in the hole with the roots facing down.

Water Onions Regularly

Onions need regular watering, especially during dry periods. Water deeply once a week, making sure the soil is moist to a depth of at least six inches. Be careful not to overwater, as this can lead to rotting.

Fertilize Onions

Onions need regular fertilization to grow well. Apply a balanced fertilizer every three to four weeks during the growing season. You can also side-dress the onions with compost or well-rotted manure.

Weed Around Onions

Onions do not compete well with weeds, so it is important to keep the area around them weed-free. Use a hoe or hand-pull weeds regularly.

Watch for Pests and Diseases

Onions are susceptible to pests and diseases, including onion maggots, thrips, and fungal diseases. Keep an eye out for any signs of infestation or disease, and take action immediately if you see any.

Let Onions Mature

Onions need time to mature before they are ready for harvest. The tops will start to yellow and fall over when the onions are ready. This usually happens about 100 days after planting.

Harvest Onions Carefully

To harvest onions, gently pull them out of the soil by the tops. Lay them out in a warm, dry place to cure for a few days. Once the tops are completely dry, cut them off about an inch above the bulb.

Store Onions Properly

Onions can be stored for several months if they are stored properly. Store them in a cool, dry, well-ventilated place, such as a pantry or basement. Do not store them near potatoes, as potatoes give off moisture that can cause onions to rot.

In conclusion, growing onions can be a rewarding experience, but it requires some care and attention to detail. By following these ten steps, you can ensure a successful onion harvest and enjoy fresh, delicious onions for months to come.