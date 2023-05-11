How To Keep Squirrels From Digging In Flower Pots : 10 Effective Ways to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Flower Pots

10 Effective Ways to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Flower Pots

Squirrels are cute and fuzzy creatures that can add a touch of liveliness to your garden with their playful antics. However, their digging and uprooting habits can be a huge nuisance, especially when they start destroying your flower pots. As a gardener, it can be frustrating to see your hard work go to waste. Fortunately, there are several effective methods you can use to keep squirrels out of your flower pots. Here are 10 ways to do it:

Use Repellents

One of the most straightforward ways to keep squirrels out of your flower pots is by using repellents. Commercial squirrel repellents are available in the market, but you can also make your own natural repellents using household items. Garlic, cayenne pepper, and vinegar are some of the most effective repellents. Sprinkle them around your plants or mix them with water and spray them directly onto your flower pots. The strong smell and taste will discourage squirrels from coming near your plants.

Add Chicken Wire

Adding a layer of chicken wire to the top of the soil is another simple yet effective method of keeping squirrels from digging in your flower pots. Cut a piece of wire to fit the top of your flower pot and place it over the soil. This will create a barrier that prevents squirrels from accessing the soil and uprooting your plants.

Use Netting

Netting is another option to consider, especially if you have multiple pots in a group or large pots. Drape the netting over your pots and secure it around the base with wire or twine. Netting will also prevent birds from nesting in your pots.

Plant Squirrel-Resistant Plants

Planting squirrel-resistant plants is an excellent way to keep squirrels away from your flower pots. Certain plants like daffodils, hyacinths, and alliums contain natural compounds that are unpalatable to squirrels. By planting these types of flowers in your pots, you can deter squirrels from digging in the soil.

Add Spikes

Adding spikes to the top of your flower pots is a more permanent solution to keep squirrels away. The spikes will prevent squirrels from climbing onto your pots and digging in the soil. You can purchase commercial spikes or make your own by attaching nails or wooden skewers to the top of the pot.

Use Motion-Activated Sprinklers

If you want a humane and effective way of keeping squirrels out of your flower pots, consider using motion-activated sprinklers. These sprinklers detect motion and spray a burst of water, scaring away any squirrels that come too close to your plants.

Hang Your Flower Pots

Hanging your flower pots from a tree or a sturdy hook is another option to consider. This will prevent squirrels from accessing your pots and digging in the soil. It also adds an interesting visual element to your garden.

Create a Squirrel-Proof Barrier

If you have a large garden or multiple flower pots, creating a squirrel-proof barrier may be the best option for you. This could be a fence or a wall surrounding your garden or a mesh cage covering your flower pots. A barrier will prevent squirrels from accessing your plants and provide peace of mind.

Use Ultrasonic Repellents

Ultrasonic repellents are devices that emit a high-pitched sound that is unpleasant to squirrels but inaudible to humans. You can purchase commercial ultrasonic repellents or use a smartphone app that emits the sound. Place the device near your flower pots to keep squirrels away.

Remove Food Sources

Removing any food sources from your garden is a proactive way of keeping squirrels out of your flower pots. This includes bird feeders, fruit trees, and nut trees. Squirrels are less likely to visit your garden if there are no food sources available.

In conclusion, squirrels can be a nuisance in the garden, but there are many effective ways to keep them out of your flower pots. By using repellents, adding barriers, and planting squirrel-resistant plants, you can enjoy a beautiful garden without the worry of squirrels destroying your flowers.