How to Locate an Obituary from the Past?

How to Locate an Obituary from Years Ago
If you need to find an obituary from years ago, there are a few ways to go about it. Here are some tips:
- Check with local libraries or archives. Many keep old newspapers and may have obituaries on file.
- Search online. There are several websites that specialize in obituaries, such as Legacy.com and obituaries.com.
- Contact the funeral home that handled the deceased’s arrangements. They may have a copy of the obituary on file.
- Check with the church or religious organization the deceased was affiliated with. They may have published an obituary in their newsletter or bulletin.
- Ask family members or friends. They may have kept a copy of the obituary or know where to find one.
By following these steps, you should be able to locate the obituary you’re looking for.
- Searching for old obituaries
- Retrieving past obituary records
- Locating archived obituaries
- Accessing historical obituary listings
- Finding deceased relatives through obituaries