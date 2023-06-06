How to Locate an Obituary from the Past?







How to Locate an Obituary from Years Ago

If you need to find an obituary from years ago, there are a few ways to go about it. Here are some tips:

Check with local libraries or archives. Many keep old newspapers and may have obituaries on file.

Search online. There are several websites that specialize in obituaries, such as Legacy.com and obituaries.com.

Contact the funeral home that handled the deceased’s arrangements. They may have a copy of the obituary on file.

Check with the church or religious organization the deceased was affiliated with. They may have published an obituary in their newsletter or bulletin.

Ask family members or friends. They may have kept a copy of the obituary or know where to find one.

By following these steps, you should be able to locate the obituary you’re looking for.





