How To Make Antibacterial Spray With Alcohol : DIY Antibacterial Spray: How to Make Your Own with Alcohol

Creating Your Own Antibacterial Spray Using Alcohol: A DIY Guide

In today’s world, cleanliness and hygiene have become more important than ever. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to keep our surroundings clean and germ-free to protect ourselves and our loved ones. One effective way to do this is by using an antibacterial spray. While there are many commercial options available in the market, making your own antibacterial spray with alcohol is a cost-effective and easy solution. In this article, we will discuss how to make an antibacterial spray with alcohol and its benefits.

Ingredients Required:

70% Isopropyl Alcohol

Distilled Water

Essential Oil (optional)

Spray Bottle

Step-by-Step Guide:

Clean your spray bottle: Before you start making the antibacterial spray, make sure that your spray bottle is clean and dry. You can use warm, soapy water to clean the bottle and let it dry completely. Mix the ingredients: In a mixing bowl, combine 70% isopropyl alcohol and distilled water in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you are using 1 cup of alcohol, add 1 cup of distilled water. You can also add a few drops of essential oils like lavender, tea tree, or peppermint for a pleasant fragrance and added antibacterial properties. Transfer the mixture to the spray bottle: Once you have mixed all the ingredients, use a funnel to transfer the mixture to the spray bottle. Make sure to leave some space at the top of the bottle to allow for easy spraying. Shake well: After transferring the mixture, shake the spray bottle well to ensure that all the ingredients are mixed thoroughly.

Your homemade antibacterial spray is now ready to use. You can use it to disinfect surfaces like countertops, doorknobs, and other high-touch areas in your home or office.

Benefits of Using an Antibacterial Spray with Alcohol:

Kills Germs and Bacteria: The main benefit of using an antibacterial spray with alcohol is that it kills germs and bacteria effectively. Alcohol has been proven to be effective in killing viruses, including the coronavirus. Cost-Effective: Making your own antibacterial spray with alcohol is a cost-effective solution compared to buying commercial disinfectants. Easy to Make: Making an antibacterial spray with alcohol is easy and requires only a few ingredients. You don’t need any special equipment or skills to make it. Non-Toxic: Homemade antibacterial sprays with alcohol are non-toxic and safe to use around children and pets.

FAQs:

Q. What is the best ratio of alcohol and water for making an antibacterial spray?

A. The ideal ratio for making an antibacterial spray with alcohol is 70% isopropyl alcohol and 30% distilled water.

Q. Can I use other types of alcohol instead of isopropyl alcohol?

A. It is recommended to use 70% isopropyl alcohol as it is most effective in killing germs and bacteria. Other types of alcohol like vodka or rubbing alcohol may not be as effective.

Q. Can I use tap water instead of distilled water?

A. It is recommended to use distilled water as it is free from impurities and minerals that can interfere with the effectiveness of the spray. However, if you don’t have distilled water, you can use boiled and cooled tap water.

Q. How often should I use the antibacterial spray?

A. You can use the antibacterial spray as often as needed, especially in high-touch areas like doorknobs, light switches, and countertops.

Conclusion:

Making your own antibacterial spray with alcohol is a simple and cost-effective solution for keeping your surroundings clean and germ-free. By following the step-by-step guide and using the right ingredients, you can make an effective spray that kills germs and bacteria. It is important to note that an antibacterial spray is just one part of maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. It is also important to practice good hand hygiene, wear a mask, and practice social distancing to protect yourself and others from the spread of germs and viruses.

