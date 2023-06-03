How To Make Axe In Little Alchemy 2 : Crafting the Perfect Axe in Little Alchemy 2

Perfecting the Axe in Little Alchemy 2

How To Make Axe In Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is an addictive game where players combine different elements to create new ones. The game has a list of over 600 elements that can be created by mixing two or more items. One of the most searched elements in Little Alchemy 2 is the axe. In this article, we will show you how to make an axe in Little Alchemy 2.

Step 1: Create Metal

The first step to making an axe is to create metal. To create metal, you need to combine fire and stone. Fire is represented by the icon of a flame while stone is represented by a rock. To combine the two elements, drag the flame onto the rock. The result will be metal.

Step 2: Create Wood

The next step is to create wood. To create wood, you need to combine tree and time. Tree is represented by an image of a tree while time is represented by an hourglass. To combine the two elements, drag the hourglass onto the tree. The result will be wood.

Step 3: Create Tool

The next step is to create a tool. To create a tool, you need to combine metal and wood. Metal was created in step 1 while wood was created in step 2. To combine the two elements, drag metal onto the wood. The result will be a tool.

Step 4: Create Blade

The next step is to create a blade. To create a blade, you need to combine metal and stone. Metal was created in step 1 while stone was used to create metal in step 1. To combine the two elements, drag metal onto the stone. The result will be a blade.

Step 5: Create Axe

The final step is to create an axe. To create an axe, you need to combine a tool and a blade. A tool was created in step 3 while a blade was created in step 4. To combine the two elements, drag the blade onto the tool. The result will be an axe.

Conclusion:

Making an axe in Little Alchemy 2 is relatively easy. All you need to do is follow the five steps outlined above. Little Alchemy 2 is an excellent game for people who like to experiment and create new things. The game is available on different platforms, including Android, iOS, and web browsers. Try making an axe today in Little Alchemy 2 and see what else you can create.

