How To Make Creamy Garlic Scallops Dreamlight Valley : Indulge in Creamy Garlic Scallops with Dreamlight Valley’s Simple Recipe

Dreamlight Valley’s Simple Recipe for Creamy Garlic Scallops: A Delicious Indulgence

If you’re looking for a dish that is both elegant and easy to make, look no further than creamy garlic scallops. This dish is perfect for a romantic dinner, a dinner party, or a special occasion. The scallops are cooked in a rich, creamy garlic sauce that is sure to please everyone’s taste buds.

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh scallops

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup chicken broth

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Instructions:

Rinse the scallops under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter has melted and is sizzling, add the scallops to the skillet. Cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side, until they are golden brown. Remove the scallops from the skillet and set them aside on a plate. In the same skillet, add the minced garlic and cook for about 1 minute until fragrant. Add the chicken broth to the skillet and stir to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Cook for about 2-3 minutes until the broth has reduced by half. Add the heavy cream to the skillet and stir to combine. Cook for about 2-3 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Return the scallops to the skillet and spoon the sauce over them. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the scallops are heated through and the sauce has coated them. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve immediately.

Conclusion:

Creamy garlic scallops are a delicious and easy dish that is perfect for any occasion. The combination of scallops and garlic sauce is a match made in heaven, and the dish is sure to impress your guests. With just a few simple ingredients and steps, you can create a restaurant-quality dish right at home. So go ahead and give this recipe a try, and enjoy the creamy, garlicky goodness of these dreamy scallops.

Q: What are scallops?

A: Scallops are a type of seafood that come from the ocean. They are a type of shellfish and have a delicate, sweet flavor.

Q: What ingredients do I need to make Creamy Garlic Scallops?

A: To make Creamy Garlic Scallops, you will need scallops, garlic, butter, heavy cream, white wine, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Q: How do I prepare the scallops?

A: To prepare the scallops, you will need to rinse them under cold water and pat them dry with a paper towel. Then, season them with salt and pepper.

Q: How do I cook the scallops?

A: To cook the scallops, heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add butter. Once the butter is melted and hot, add the scallops and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until they are golden brown.

Q: How do I make the creamy garlic sauce?

A: To make the creamy garlic sauce, add minced garlic to the skillet and cook until fragrant. Then, deglaze the pan with white wine and lemon juice. Finally, add heavy cream and bring the sauce to a simmer until it thickens.

Q: How do I serve Creamy Garlic Scallops?

A: To serve Creamy Garlic Scallops, place the scallops on a plate and drizzle the creamy garlic sauce over them. Garnish with fresh parsley and lemon wedges.

Q: Can I substitute the scallops with another type of seafood?

A: Yes, you can substitute the scallops with shrimp or lobster if you prefer.

Q: How many servings does this recipe make?

A: This recipe makes 4 servings.

Q: How long does it take to make Creamy Garlic Scallops?

A: It takes about 30 minutes to make Creamy Garlic Scallops from start to finish.