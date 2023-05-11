How to not dress in Paris? : Fashion Faux Pas: What Not to Wear in Paris

Paris is renowned for its fashion scene and style, but it’s crucial to know what not to wear in the city of love. While Parisians are generally welcoming and friendly, they can be quite judgmental when it comes to fashion. To avoid any fashion faux pas, here’s what not to wear in Paris.

1. Athletic Wear

Athletic wear is a big no-no in Paris, unless you’re actually going to the gym. Wearing yoga pants, gym shorts, and sweatpants on the streets of Paris is considered sloppy and unappealing. Parisians prefer a more polished and put-together look, even when running errands or going for a walk.

2. Sneakers

Sneakers are another item of clothing to avoid in Paris. While sneakers may be comfortable and convenient, they are not the most fashionable footwear option in Paris. Instead, opt for stylish boots, loafers, or flats to complete your outfit.

3. Baseball Caps

Wearing a baseball cap in Paris is a surefire way to stand out as a tourist. Parisians prefer more sophisticated headwear, such as berets, fedoras, or even headscarves. Ditch the baseball cap and opt for a more stylish accessory to complete your outfit.

4. Baggy Clothes

Baggy clothes are not in style in Paris. Instead, Parisians prefer fitted clothing that accentuates the body’s natural shape. Oversized clothing is seen as sloppy and unflattering, so stick to clothing that is tailored to your body.

5. Bright Colors

Parisians love neutral and muted colors, so avoid wearing bright and bold colors if you want to blend in. Instead, opt for classic colors like black, white, and beige, or muted tones like olive green or burgundy. This will allow you to effortlessly blend in with the Parisian fashion scene.

6. Short Shorts

Short shorts are not acceptable in Paris, especially when visiting cultural landmarks or museums. Parisians value modesty and respect, so avoid wearing anything too revealing. Instead, opt for shorts that fall just above the knee or a midi-length skirt to keep your look chic and sophisticated.

7. Flip Flops

Flip flops are not the most fashionable footwear option in Paris, especially when walking on the cobblestone streets. Instead, opt for sandals or closed-toe shoes to keep your feet comfortable and stylish.

8. Logo Tees

Wearing clothing with a logo or branding is not fashionable in Paris. Parisians prefer clothing that is simple and understated, without any branding or logos. Instead, opt for clothing with more subtle details, such as embroidery or lace.

9. Heavy Makeup

Parisians prefer a more natural makeup look, so avoid wearing heavy makeup if you want to fit in. Instead, opt for a more natural and effortless look, with a focus on skincare and a clean base.

10. Backpacks

Carrying a backpack in Paris is a surefire way to stand out as a tourist. Instead, opt for a stylish purse or crossbody bag to keep your belongings safe and your outfit chic.

In conclusion, when visiting Paris, it’s important to adhere to the fashion norms of the city. Avoid athletic wear, bright colors, and anything too revealing. Instead, opt for fitted clothing, neutral colors, and stylish accessories to effortlessly blend in with the Parisian fashion scene. By following these tips, you’ll be sure to avoid any fashion faux pas and look your best in the city of love.