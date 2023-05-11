How To Plant Garlic Cloves : The Ultimate Guide to Planting Garlic Cloves

Garlic is an essential ingredient in most kitchens worldwide, known for its pungent flavor and various health benefits. It is easy to grow, and planting garlic cloves is an enjoyable gardening activity that can yield delicious, healthy garlic bulbs. In this ultimate guide, we will walk you through the essential steps to plant garlic cloves successfully.

Step 1: Choose the Right Garlic Variety

There are two main types of garlic – hardneck and softneck. Hardneck garlic has a woody stem and produces a curly stem with a bulbil at the end in the spring, also known as a scape. Softneck garlic, on the other hand, has a soft stem and does not produce a scape. Hardneck garlic has a stronger flavor and is better suited to colder climates, while softneck garlic has a milder flavor and is better suited to warmer climates. When selecting a garlic variety, consider your climate and the flavor profile you prefer.

Step 2: Prepare the Soil

Garlic grows best in well-draining soil that is rich in organic matter. The soil should be loose and friable to allow the garlic roots to grow easily. To prepare the soil, remove any weeds or debris and till the soil to a depth of 6-8 inches. Add compost or well-rotted manure to the soil to improve its fertility.

Step 3: Break Apart the Garlic Bulbs

Garlic bulbs consist of individual cloves. Before planting, break apart the bulbs into individual cloves. Ensure not to damage the cloves, as this can affect their ability to grow.

Step 4: Plant the Cloves

Plant the garlic cloves with the pointed end facing up and the flat end facing down. The cloves should be planted 2-3 inches deep and 6-8 inches apart. You can either plant the cloves in rows or in a grid pattern. Make sure to cover the cloves with soil and lightly tamp down to ensure good contact between the soil and the cloves.

Step 5: Water the Garlic

Water the garlic immediately after planting to ensure that the soil is moist. Garlic needs consistent moisture during the growing season, but it is crucial not to overwater, as this can lead to rot. Water the garlic when the top inch of soil is dry to the touch.

Step 6: Mulch the Garlic

Mulching the garlic helps to conserve moisture in the soil and suppress weeds. Apply a layer of straw or leaves to the garlic bed once the soil has cooled down. Ensure to leave a small area around the garlic stem uncovered to prevent rot.

Step 7: Fertilize the Garlic

Garlic needs regular fertilization to grow healthy and strong. Apply a balanced fertilizer, such as a 10-10-10 or 20-20-20, to the garlic bed once a month during the growing season. Follow the instructions on the fertilizer package for application rates.

Step 8: Remove the Scapes (Optional)

If you are growing hardneck garlic, the plant will produce a scape in the spring. The scape is a curly stem with a bulbil at the end. Removing the scape will encourage the plant to put more energy into growing the bulb. To remove the scape, simply snap it off when it is about 10 inches long.

Step 9: Harvest the Garlic

Garlic is ready to harvest when the leaves start to turn yellow and dry out. This usually occurs in late June or early July, depending on your climate. To harvest the garlic, gently dig it up with a garden fork. Be careful not to damage the bulbs, as this can affect their storage life.

Step 10: Cure the Garlic

Curing the garlic is an essential step in ensuring that it stores well. To cure the garlic, hang it in a dry, well-ventilated area for 2-4 weeks. Once the garlic is fully cured, trim off the roots and the stem to about 1 inch.

In conclusion, planting garlic cloves is a fun and easy gardening activity that can yield delicious and healthy garlic bulbs. By following these simple steps, you can grow your garlic and enjoy its pungent flavor in your cooking. Happy planting!