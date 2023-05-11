How To Stop Squirrels From Digging In Yard : Effective Ways to Prevent Squirrels from Digging in Your Yard

Effective Strategies for Keeping Squirrels Out of Your Yard

Squirrels are cute little creatures that can be entertaining to watch as they scurry around our yards and gardens. However, they can also be quite destructive when they start digging up our lawns and gardens. If you’re like most homeowners, you want to find effective ways to prevent squirrels from digging in your yard. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the best strategies for keeping these pesky critters away from your property.

Install a Fence

One of the most effective ways to keep squirrels out of your yard is to install a fence. This can be a physical barrier that prevents them from entering your property. The type of fence you choose will depend on your budget and the size of your yard. A solid wood or vinyl fence is a good option, as it will provide a physical barrier that squirrels can’t climb over.

If you’re on a tight budget, you can also consider using chicken wire or mesh fencing. These materials are cheaper than wood or vinyl and can be just as effective at keeping squirrels out. However, keep in mind that squirrels are excellent climbers and can easily climb over smaller fences, so make sure your fence is at least 6 feet tall.

Use Squirrel-Repelling Plants

Some plants are known to repel squirrels and can be a natural way to keep them out of your yard. Some examples of squirrel-repelling plants include daffodils, alliums, and hyacinths. These plants have a strong odor that squirrels find unpleasant, so they’re less likely to dig in the areas where these plants are growing.

You can also consider planting peppermint or eucalyptus around the border of your yard. Squirrels don’t like the smell of these plants either, so they’ll be less likely to venture into your property. Just be aware that some of these plants can be invasive, so make sure to research the plant species before planting them in your yard.

Use Animal-Repelling Sprays

Another effective way to keep squirrels out of your yard is to use animal-repelling sprays. These sprays contain natural and safe ingredients that are unpleasant to squirrels and other pests. You can buy these sprays at any garden or hardware store and apply them around the perimeter of your yard.

Most animal-repelling sprays are made from natural ingredients like garlic, peppermint oil, and vinegar. These ingredients are non-toxic and won’t harm your plants or animals. However, make sure you read the label carefully before using any spray, as some may contain chemicals that could be harmful to pets or wildlife.

Use Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeders

If you have bird feeders in your yard, you may notice that squirrels are attracted to them. These pesky critters will climb up the pole or tree and steal the birdseed, often digging up your lawn in the process. To prevent this, you can install squirrel-proof bird feeders.

Squirrel-proof bird feeders are designed with special mechanisms that prevent squirrels from getting to the birdseed. Some have a weight-activated mechanism that closes the feeding ports when a squirrel climbs onto the feeder. Others have a cage around the feeder that only allows birds to enter.

Use Motion-Activated Sprinklers

Another effective way to keep squirrels out of your yard is to use motion-activated sprinklers. These sprinklers are designed to detect movement and spray water when they sense an animal approaching. This can be an effective way to scare away squirrels and other pests that are digging up your lawn.

Motion-activated sprinklers are easy to install and can be set up in just a few minutes. They’re also a safe and humane way to keep squirrels out of your yard, as they don’t cause any harm to the animals. Just make sure you turn off the sprinklers when you’re working in your yard, so you don’t get soaked!

In Conclusion

Squirrels can be a nuisance when they start digging up your lawn and garden. However, with a little effort and the right strategies, you can keep these critters away from your property. Whether you choose to install a fence, use animal-repelling sprays, or plant squirrel-repelling plants, there are plenty of effective ways to prevent squirrels from digging in your yard. Just remember to be patient and persistent, as it may take some time to find the right solution for your particular situation.