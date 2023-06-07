How To Take Subway Into Paris From Charles De Gaulle Airport : Navigating the Paris Metro: A Guide to Taking the Subway from CDG Airport

Guide to Riding the Paris Metro from CDG Airport

How To Take Subway Into Paris From Charles De Gaulle Airport

If you are traveling to Paris, France, and landing at Charles De Gaulle Airport, taking the subway into the city is a convenient and affordable option. The subway system in Paris is called the metro, and it’s easy to navigate even if you don’t speak French. In this article, we will guide you on how to take the subway into Paris from Charles De Gaulle Airport.

Step 1: Get to the Metro Station

The first step is to get to the metro station at the airport. The metro station is located in Terminal 3 and can be accessed via a covered walkway from Terminal 2. If you are arriving at Terminal 1 or 2, follow the signs to Terminal 3 or take the free CDGVAL shuttle train to Terminal 3. Once you arrive at Terminal 3, follow the signs to the metro station.

Step 2: Buy Your Ticket

Before you can board the metro, you need to buy a ticket. You can either buy a single ticket or a pack of 10 tickets, which is called a carnet. A single ticket costs €1.90, while a carnet costs €16.90. If you plan to use the metro frequently during your stay in Paris, it’s more cost-effective to buy a carnet. You can buy your ticket from the ticket machines at the metro station. The machines accept cash and credit cards.

Step 3: Board the Metro

Once you have your ticket, it’s time to board the metro. The metro line that runs from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Paris is called RER B. Follow the signs to the RER B platform and wait for the train. The trains run every 10-15 minutes, and the journey to central Paris takes around 30-45 minutes, depending on your destination.

Step 4: Exit the Metro

When you arrive at your destination in Paris, exit the metro station and enjoy the city! The metro system in Paris is extensive and can take you anywhere you need to go in the city. You can also transfer to other metro lines or buses to reach your final destination.

FAQs

Q: What is the cost of taking the metro from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Paris?

A: A single ticket costs €1.90, while a pack of 10 tickets, called a carnet, costs €16.90.

Q: How long does it take to get from Charles De Gaulle Airport to central Paris on the metro?

A: The journey takes around 30-45 minutes, depending on your destination.

Q: Is the metro system in Paris easy to navigate?

A: Yes, the metro system in Paris is easy to navigate, even if you don’t speak French. The stations and trains are well marked and have signs in both French and English.

Q: Can I use the same ticket to transfer to other metro lines or buses?

A: Yes, you can use the same ticket to transfer to other metro lines or buses within 2 hours of your initial validation.

