“How to Train Your Dragon inspired island”: How To Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell reveals Scottish island that served as inspiration

Author Cressida Cowell Reveals Scottish Island That Inspired How To Train Your Dragon Series

Cressida Cowell, the Children’s Laureate and author of the popular How To Train Your Dragon series, has revealed the name of the Scottish island that inspired her books. Little Colonsay, located off the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides, was the place where Cowell spent her childhood summers. Until now, she had kept the name of the island a closely guarded secret, as her environmentalist father did not want masses of people to visit it. However, after his death five years ago, Cowell decided to reveal the island’s name to pay tribute to its beauty.

Cowell described Little Colonsay as an “extraordinarily beautiful part of the world” that had inspired both her books and the movie franchise. She said that it was her father’s favourite place, and it was where he was happiest. The island had no electricity, and Cowell and her family would have to forage and fish for food. Her father, who was a “life-long” campaigner for environmental causes, collected local stories, and would tell them to his children. Many of these stories were about dragons, as Vikings believed that dragons were real creatures.

The How To Train Your Dragon series centres around a Viking leader named Stoick the Vast and his son Hiccup, who is small, clumsy, and inventive. In a world where Vikings are mortal enemies of dragons, Stoick is the chief dragon slayer, but Hiccup becomes attached to a dragon named Toothless and cannot bring himself to follow in his father’s footsteps. Cowell said that she began writing stories about Vikings and dragons on Little Colonsay when she was nine years old. She has since taken her own children to the island, and it has become a lifelong passion for her.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the first book in the series, Cowell has written a new short story titled How To Train Your Hogfly, which will be published in the special anniversary edition of How To Train Your Dragon on June 8. Cowell said that writing the short story was like meeting “old friends” and described it as “rather wonderful”. She also said that reaching the 20th anniversary milestone was bittersweet, as her children had grown up while she was writing the books. However, Cowell said that it was wonderful to see children reading amid the “best telly and internet ever”. She added that as a child, she didn’t have good handwriting or good spelling and never thought she could be a writer, describing her ongoing success as an “extraordinary feeling”.

In conclusion, Cressida Cowell has revealed the name of the Scottish island that inspired her How To Train Your Dragon series. Little Colonsay, located off the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides, was where Cowell spent her childhood summers. Her father, an environmentalist, had not wanted her to reveal the island’s name, but after his death, Cowell decided to pay tribute to its beauty. The How To Train Your Dragon series is centred around a Viking leader and his son, who becomes attached to a dragon. Cowell has written a new short story to mark the 20th anniversary of the first book and said that it was wonderful to see children reading amid the “best telly and internet ever”.

How To Train Your Dragon Cressida Cowell Scottish Island Dragon-inspired Fiction Children’s Literature

News Source : Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Source Link :Cressida Cowell unveils Scottish island that inspired How To Train Your Dragon/