Howard Ashman Little Mermaid: The Dedication of The Little Mermaid to Howard Ashman: Who was he and why is he important?

The Little Mermaid Pays Tribute to Howard Ashman: The Genius Behind Disney’s Renaissance Era

Disney’s latest live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, is set to hit UK cinemas on May 26th. While fans eagerly await the film’s release, a tribute to Howard Ashman, who passed away in 1991, is shared onscreen ahead of the end credits. But who is Howard Ashman, and why is the movie dedicated to him?

Howard Ashman was an American playwright, lyricist, and director born in 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland. He first put on plays in New York City in the 1970s before becoming the artistic director of the WPA Theatre. After Ashman met composer Alan Menken at a workshop, they first worked together on 1979’s Kurt Vonnegut’s God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater.

In 1982, they had their first big success together with the off-off-Broadway premiere of their classic horror comedy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors. Ashman wrote the book and lyrics and directed, while Menken composed the music. The songs include Suddenly, Seymour and Skid Row (Downtown), and it would later take Broadway by storm, picking up a Grammy nomination and a Drama Desk Award for Ashman’s lyrics.

When Little Shop of Horrors was adapted into a film in 1986, Ashman wrote the screenplay and two new songs with Menken. Mean Green Mother from Outer Space would garner them their first Oscar nomination. Ashman first worked for Disney the same year on Oliver & Company, writing Once Upon a Time in New York City with Barry Mann for Huey Lewis to perform on the film’s soundtrack. It was later nominated for best song at the Golden Globes.

While at Disney, Ashman was told about several other projects, including The Little Mermaid. He and Menken signed up to provide the movie’s songs. The film was a massive success for Disney, and Ashman and Menken picked up two Golden Globe nominations as well as three Academy Award nominations, winning one for best original song for Under the Sea, while Menken won best score too.

Their partnership continued to great acclaim through working on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, the latter of which came directly from a pitch by Ashman to the studio for a musical adaptation for the tale. He was also involved in suggesting Broadway talent for voice roles in the films, including Jodi Benson. For Beauty and the Beast, the title track, Be Our Guest, and Belle were all Oscar-nominated for best song, which the first won.

Tragically, Ashman was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 1988 while working on The Little Mermaid. He continued to write songs and lived long enough to see a special private screening of Beauty and the Beast after completing his lyrical work. Ashman died in March 1991, and Sir Tim Rice was drafted in to finish the lyrics for Aladdin songs One Jump Ahead and A Whole New World. Beauty and the Beast, released in November of that year, was dedicated to Ashman.

In the tribute message after the end credits of the new Little Mermaid film, Disney says: ‘To our friend Howard, who gave a mermaid her voice, and a beast his soul. We will be forever grateful. Howard Ashman 1950-1991.’ For the 2023 live-action version of The Little Mermaid, the studio drafted in Lin-Manuel Miranda to provide the lyrics for three new songs. At the same time, Disney decided to give Ashman very public credit once more.

Ashman was a certified Disney Legend through the company’s hall of fame program, and he is recognized as being one of the most important figures in the Disney Renaissance. Disney documentary Howard was released in 2018, charting the lyricist’s untold story, and it was later uploaded to Disney Plus. However, in a twist of fate, it was revealed that the documentary would be part of the swathe of content removed from the streaming service as Disney undergoes drastic budget cuts, on Friday, May 26th. That’s the same date as The Little Mermaid’s release, and also just ahead of Pride month. Following a fan backlash, a Disney representative confirmed to Deadline that the documentary would remain on Disney Plus.

In conclusion, Howard Ashman’s contribution to Disney’s Renaissance era cannot be overstated. His work on The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin helped define an era of Disney animation and set the stage for its continued success. While he may be gone, his legacy lives on in the enduring popularity of these films and the countless people they have inspired over the years.

