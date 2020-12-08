Howard Jenkins Death -Dead – Obituary : LBPD Lt. Howard Jenkins has Died .

Howard Jenkins Death -Dead – Obituary : LBPD Lt. Howard Jenkins has Died .

LBPD Lt. Howard Jenkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Long Beach Police Historical Society @LBPD_History It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired #LBPD Lt. Howard Jenkins. Howard passed away on Thurs. Dec 3, 2020, at the age of 82. Howard was hired by the LBPD on Sept 19, 1961 and retired on December 29, 1989 after more than 28 yrs of service

