Howard Liebengood Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :A second Capitol Hill Police officer , Howard Liebengood has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
A second Capitol Hill Police officer has died. Howard Liebengood. He was 51. He was assigned to the Senate division. He worked at the Capitol since 2005. It is being reported by @JakeSherman that Officer Liebengood took his own life.
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 10, 2021
