Howard Wong Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Howard Wong has Died.

Howard Wong has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Sad to learn that Howard Wong ( @howwon ) passed away last month. Those on Twitter knew him as the #PizzaFriday guy. He also had a love for photography and contributed news photos to our website and many other outlets in the city. He will be missed. https://t.co/GKdf1JR0os pic.twitter.com/4Kx0oJeD1C

ChrisD.ca @ChrisDca Sad to learn that Howard Wong ( @howwon ) passed away last month. Those on Twitter knew him as the #PizzaFriday guy. He also had a love for photography and contributed news photos to our website and many other outlets in the city. He will be missed. https://facebook.com/BirchwoodFord/posts/3988743107804043…

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.