Howard Wong Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Howard Wong has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Howard Wong has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Sad to learn that Howard Wong (@howwon) passed away last month. Those on Twitter knew him as the #PizzaFriday guy. He also had a love for photography and contributed news photos to our website and many other outlets in the city. He will be missed. https://t.co/GKdf1JR0os pic.twitter.com/4Kx0oJeD1C
— ChrisD.ca (@ChrisDca) February 12, 2021
ChrisD.ca @ChrisDca Sad to learn that Howard Wong ( @howwon ) passed away last month. Those on Twitter knew him as the #PizzaFriday guy. He also had a love for photography and contributed news photos to our website and many other outlets in the city. He will be missed. https://facebook.com/BirchwoodFord/posts/3988743107804043…
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.