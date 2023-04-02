Howell Wayans, the father of the Wayans Brothers, has passed away at the age of 86.

Howell Wayans, the father of the Wayans Brothers, passed away at the age of 86.

Recently, the internet was hit with the news of Howell Wayans passing away at the age of 86. Howell was the father of Marlon Wayans, a famous American actor, producer, and comedian. Marlon paid tribute to his beloved father on social media platforms, which left many fans and well-wishers in utter shock and mourning.

Who was Howell Wayans?

Howell Wayans was the patriarch of the famous Wayans family, known for their exceptional talent in the American show business industry. He was born on 26 August 1936 in the United States and was the beloved son of Lillian Victoria Howell and Paul Otto. Before making his name as the father of the Wayans family, Howell was a former manager of the grocery store.

Howell’s legacy as a father

With ten children to raise, Howell instilled discipline and hard work into his kids while raising them in the bustling city of New York. He went to great lengths to provide for his family, even though he only had one source of income. Howell’s kids and grandchildren are some of the most famous actors, screenwriters, comedians, producers, directors, and singers in Hollywood, cementing his legacy as a proud father and grandfather.

Howell Wayans’ passing

Howell Wayans passed away on Friday, 31 March 2023, leaving his close ones in shock and mourning. The cause of Howell’s death has not been made public yet. His son Marlon Wayans confirmed the news of his passing on social media platforms, leading to an outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers.

Howell Wayans’ kind and compassionate nature

Howell Wayans was known for his kindness, compassion, and desire to help others. He achieved significant success due to his hard work and dedication, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met. His loss has left a gaping hole in the hearts of those who knew him and were touched by his kind spirit.

In conclusion, Howell Wayans’ passing has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and fans. His legacy as the patriarch of the Wayans family and his kind and compassionate nature will forever be remembered. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and we hope that they find the strength to overcome this difficult time. Rest in peace, Howell Wayans.