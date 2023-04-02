Howell Wayans, the head of the Wayans family, has passed away at the age of 86.

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family, has passed away at the age of 86.

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family in Hollywood, has passed away at the age of 86. He was the father of ten children, including comedian Marlon Wayans, who confirmed the news on his Instagram account on Saturday. In his touching tribute, Marlon thanked his dad for being a role model to all his boys. The cause of Howell Wayans’ death was not disclosed.

The Wayans family has made a significant impact on the world of entertainment, with all 10 of Howell’s children involved in major Hollywood projects throughout the years. From TV shows to movies, this family has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Keenen Ivory Wayans, the eldest of the Wayans children, is a writer, director, and actor best known for his work on the sketch comedy show “In Living Color”. His brothers, Damon and Shawn Wayans, are also successful writers and actors, with Damon having starred in the hit film “Major Payne” and Shawn in the romantic comedy “White Chicks”.

Marlon Wayans has become a household name, best known for his roles in popular comedies like “Scary Movie” and “White Chicks”. He also created and starred in the hit TV series “The Wayans Bros.” with his brother Shawn.

Howell Wayans is survived by his nine other children, Kim, Nadia, Dwayne, Elvira, Diedra, and Vonnie Wayans, all of whom have made their own contributions to the entertainment industry. Nadia, for instance, is a producer and writer who has worked on the show “Happy Endings”. Kim Wayans, on the other hand, is an actress best known for her work on the sketch comedy series “In Living Color”.

The loss of Howell Wayans is a significant one for the family, who are still mourning the passing of their matriarch, Elvira Alethia, who died in July of 2020 at the age of 81. Marlon Wayans’ tribute on Instagram included a message to his mom, saying “Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already.”

As the Wayans family continues to mourn the loss of their beloved patriarch, fans and industry insiders alike are reflecting on the impact this family has had on the world of entertainment. The Wayans siblings have brought laughter and joy to millions of people around the world, and their work will continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

