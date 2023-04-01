Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family’s comedy dynasty, has passed away as announced by his son Marlon Wayans.

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of Marlon Wayans’ comedy family, has passed away, as announced by Marlon Wayans himself.

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of one of Hollywood’s most successful comedy families, has passed away at the age of 86. The Wayans family is made up of 10 children, many of whom have made a name for themselves in the world of comedy, including Marlon Wayans, Keenen Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Damon Wayans and Kim Wayans. The news of Howell’s passing was shared by Marlon, who posted a heartfelt tribute to his father on Instagram. The Wayans family has suffered another loss recently, as their mother, Elvira, passed away in 2020. The Wayans siblings have produced, directed, written and starred in many films and TV shows, collaborating on numerous projects. The family has a combined net worth of over $100 million. If you have a celebrity story, video or pictures, get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing celebtips@metro.co.uk or visiting their Submit Stuff page.