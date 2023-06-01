Howie Mandel’s cousin: “AGT 18: Howie Mandel’s Mentioned Cousin – Who Is He?”

America’s Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel Has Major Talent Rooted in His Family

During violinist Philip Bowen’s audition for Season 18 of America’s Got Talent, Bowen explained that one of his initial inspirations from a young age was violinist Itzhak Perlman. Then, Mandel casually mentioned some interesting information that many may not be aware of: Itzhak Perlman is actually Mandel’s cousin, something that surprised Bowen.

Who is Itzhak Perlman?

Itzhak Perlman is a world-renowned Israeli-American violinist. Showing promise at the age of 13, he moved to the United States to study the instrument at the prestigious Julliard School. As of today, he’s won a whopping 15 Grammy Awards and 4 Emmy Awards, and has performed in venues such as Carnegie Hall, The White House, and the New York Philharmonic.

Perlman garnered mainstream attention when he appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1958 when he was only 13, and since then has made multiple appearances on The Tonight Show. During Bowen’s audition, he mentioned that he first became aware of Perlman’s talents when Perlman performed on Sesame Street. Bowen was only 4 years old at the time and was so blown away that it inspired him to ask his parents for violin lessons.

How is Itzhak Perlman related to Howie Mandel?

According to The LA Times, the two are “distant cousins” via Mandel’s mother.

Achievements and Goals of Itzhak Perlman

According to an interview with NPR in 2015, Perlman revealed that his parents encouraged him to become a musician from a very early age. “It was very natural. There was no question about, oh, you can’t do this. You have to do that. It was like, you decide to be a musician, you have to put in the time,” he explained.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘What is your goal now that you have done everything?’ And I always say that my goal is to not be bored by what I do,” he also told the station. “The only way that I cannot be bored by what I do is if I play something and it’s all new to me.”

“I think that I was pretty advanced as far as, technically, what makes it work — so I don’t think that right now you can say I know much more about the instrument than I did when I was 20,” he continued. “I think the important thing was knowing how to play the music, how to do the phrasing, how to be a musician. That thing has evolved with me.”

Howie Mandel’s Family and Talent

It’s clear that talent runs deep in Mandel’s family, with his cousin Itzhak Perlman being one of the most well-known and accomplished violinists in the world. Mandel himself is also a talented comedian, actor, and television personality, known for his work on St. Elsewhere, Deal or No Deal, and of course, America’s Got Talent.

It’s always interesting to learn about the connections and talents of those in the entertainment industry, and the fact that Mandel and Perlman are distant cousins adds an extra layer of intrigue to the already fascinating world of classical music and comedy.

How to Watch America’s Got Talent

You can catch America’s Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and next day on Peacock.

News Source : Jackie Manno

Source Link :Who is Howie Mandel’s Cousin That He Mentioned in AGT 18?/