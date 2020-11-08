Howie Meeker Death -Dead : Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 8, 2020.
“Mike Cohen on Twitter: “Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker dies at age 97 https://t.co/1wQiu3XxdH #RIPHowieMeeker #RIPAlexTrebek #RIPEddieVanHalen #RIPSeanConnery what a crappy and just all around garbage past few weeks with so many legends leaving us.”
— Mike Cohen (@WouldStaley93) November 8, 2020
We are saddened with the news that our friend Howie Meeker passed away this morning at the age of 97 at Nanaimo General Hospital. @MapleLeafs @HockeyHallFame.Condolences to his wife Leah and family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/90oVm76Arq
— Bernie Pascall (@berniepascall) November 8, 2020
Tributes
Howie Meeker survived a grenade blast in World War 2 and went on to teach a generation of hockey fans about the game and so much more. Hero. Member of Parliament. Legend. Here’s to a life lived. https://t.co/6tFqmaS2JK
— James Cybulski (@JamesCybulski) November 8, 2020
Dave Hodge wrote
Yesterday felt good. Today feels awful. Howie Meeker’s death leaves me with so much to say, and so little ability to find the right words. In this limited space, I’ll try by remembering him as the best of friends during the best times of my life.
Sportsnet Stats wrote
RIP Howie Meeker, who has passed away at age 97.
*1947 Calder Trophy Winner
*4-time Stanley Cup Champion
*Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for his years as a commentator for Hockey Night in Canada
*Named a Member of the Order of Canada
BREAKING: more Canadian hearts.
Howie Meeker has passed at age 97.
When I was a kid in St. John’s, he read the sports on the supper hour show. Lived around the corner from us. Seemed bigger than life back then.
What a brutal day. https://t.co/eTt659Weuj
— Tom Harrington (@cbctom) November 8, 2020
Mike Beamish wrote
Howie Meeker, 1923-2020, as my dad, a Leafs fan, first knew him. Calder Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion, 1946-47. Passed on Sunday in Parksville, four days after his 97th birthday. Gee willikers, what a life!
Stu Cowan wrote
So sad to learn that Howie Meeker passed away today, four days after his 97th birthday. I attended his hockey school twice as a kid at Stanstead College. Great memories. RIP, Howie (That’s me third from right in top row, directly above Howie)
