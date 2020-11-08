Howie Meeker Death -Dead : Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 8, 2020
0 Comment

Howie Meeker Death -Dead : Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 8, 2020.

“Mike Cohen on Twitter: “Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker dies at age 97 https://t.co/1wQiu3XxdH #RIPHowieMeeker #RIPAlexTrebek #RIPEddieVanHalen #RIPSeanConnery what a crappy and just all around garbage past few weeks with so many legends leaving us.”

Tributes 

Dave Hodge wrote 
Yesterday felt good. Today feels awful. Howie Meeker’s death leaves me with so much to say, and so little ability to find the right words. In this limited space, I’ll try by remembering him as the best of friends during the best times of my life.

Sportsnet Stats wrote 
RIP Howie Meeker, who has passed away at age 97.

*1947 Calder Trophy Winner

*4-time Stanley Cup Champion

*Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for his years as a commentator for Hockey Night in Canada

*Named a Member of the Order of Canada

Mike Beamish wrote 
Howie Meeker, 1923-2020, as my dad, a Leafs fan, first knew him. Calder Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion, 1946-47. Passed on Sunday in Parksville, four days after his 97th birthday. Gee willikers, what a life!

Stu Cowan wrote 
So sad to learn that Howie Meeker passed away today, four days after his 97th birthday. I attended his hockey school twice as a kid at Stanstead College. Great memories. RIP, Howie (That’s me third from right in top row, directly above Howie)

 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Howie Meeker Death -Dead : Canadian hockey icon Howie Meeker has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

 

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.