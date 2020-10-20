HPD Sgt Harold Preston Death – Dead : HPD Sgt Harold Preston Obituary :HPD Sgt Harold Preston was murdered in cold blood today.

HPD Sgt Harold Preston has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Joe Gamaldi on Twitter: “HPD Sgt Harold Preston was murdered in cold blood today. He served Houston honorably for 41 years, was weeks from retirement, he did not deserve this. Please keep his family and all of our officers in your thoughts/prayers as we attempt to make sense of any of this. RIP Brother”

HPD Sgt Harold Preston was murdered in cold blood today. He served Houston honorably for 41 years, was weeks from retirement, he did not deserve this. Please keep his family and all of our officers in your thoughts/prayers as we attempt to make sense of any of this. RIP Brother — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) October 20, 2020

Tributes

Praying for the consolation of Almighty God on HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, and His grace upon his family, and Houston PD colleagues during this sorrowful time. And remembering all protectors who safeguard America with gratitude, respect, and admiration. pic.twitter.com/TgCFfT77CG — Vincent J. Bove (@vincentjbove) October 20, 2020

RIP to Sgt. Harold Preston. My dad was a sergeant at Beechnut for most of my life and likely served with Sgt. Preston. I bet my dad is waiting at the gates to welcome Sgt. Preston home right now. God bless and protect all who wear the badge @houstonpolice @ArtAcevedo — Staying Home Working Safe (@SoHacked) October 20, 2020

We band our badges in honor of @houstonpolice Sgt. Harold Preston, and send our deepest condolences to our HPD Brothers and Sisters. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/mKdOZ0w69l — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) October 20, 2020

@HoustonFire sends our deepest condolences to @houstonpolice Sergeant Harold Preston, his family, his colleagues and his friends. Please keep the Preston family in your thoughts and prayers. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 20, 2020

We’re told Sgt. Harold Preston was planning to walk his retirement papers in today, after 41 years on the job. What a hero. What a huge loss for our city. Thank you Sgt. Preston. 💔 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/awkvBX99Zi — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) October 20, 2020

Our prayers are with the men and women of the Houston Police Department as they mourn the loss of Sgt. Harold Preston. He was shot & killed responding to a domestic disturbance today. Sergeant Preston served the city for 41 years & was just weeks away from retirement.

💙💙 pic.twitter.com/lnznA5YvMk — Badges & Blue 💙👮‍♂️👮‍♀️💙 (@BadgesandBlue) October 20, 2020