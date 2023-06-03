“HPPE gloves” : 2 Pairs of Amazon Basics Size 10/XL Gloves with ECO-Latex Palm Coating on 13 Gauge HPPE Shell

2 Pairs of Amazon Basics Size 10 XL Gloves with ECO-Latex Palm Coating and 13 Gauge HPPE Shell



Amazon Basics has recently introduced their latest offering in the form of the 13 gauge HPPE shell, ECO-latex palm coated 2 pair Size 10,XL, 2-pair. These gloves are designed to provide enhanced durability and resist tearing and abrasion. The eco-latex palm coating is the standout feature of these gloves, offering superior grip and protection against a wide range of hazards.

The high performance polyethylene (HPPE) glove/liner construction of these gloves ensures flexibility and cut resistance. This makes them ideal for a wide range of applications, from general indoor/outdoor use to wet or dry environments. The gloves are also suitable for machine-washing on a cold/delicate cycle and line-drying, making them easy to maintain and reuse.

The gloves are available in two sizes, 10 and XL, and come in a pack of two pairs. The product dimensions are 9.84 x 3.94 x 1.97 inches, and they weigh 7.52 ounces. The item model number is T200110-2, and the department is unisex-adult. The gloves were first made available for purchase on December 5, 2021, and the manufacturer is Amazon Basics. The ASIN is B08DDX9WMV, and the country of origin is China.

