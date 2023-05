“Hrithik, accused in theft case, found hanging in Central Jail Ambala”

Hrithik (19), a resident of Rampur in Ambala, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Central Jail, Ambala on Sunday evening. He was an undertrial accused who was imprisoned for a theft case.

News Source : The Tribune India

