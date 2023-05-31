HS student Jakob McCloe killed by train in New York accident

Jakob McCloe : High school student Jakob McCloe killed by train in New York accident

A train in New York state struck and killed 17-year-old Jakob McCloe, a high school student who was wearing noise-canceling headphones, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred in Fenton, where McCloe was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks. The train’s engineer attempted to signal to McCloe several times, but he was unable to hear the train approaching. McCloe was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death has been ruled an accident. Chenango Valley School District Superintendent Jennifer Ostrander offered condolences to the family and said counselors and support services are available to students and staff.

Read Full story : High school student wearing noise-canceling headphones struck, killed by train /

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

Train safety tips for high school students Noise-canceling headphones and pedestrian safety Importance of being aware of surroundings near train tracks Tragic consequences of distracted walking near train tracks Best practices for staying safe near train tracks.