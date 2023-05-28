HTML5 mini project: HTML5 Tutorial: Building a Live Mini Project with Bangla Instructions

Introduction

HTML5 is the latest version of the Hypertext Markup Language which is widely used in web development. This language provides a wide range of features and functionalities that allow developers to create interactive and dynamic web pages. In this article, we will discuss a live mini project on HTML5 in Bangla tutorial.

The live mini project on HTML5 is a practical exercise that allows developers to apply their knowledge of HTML5 to create a functional web page. The project involves creating a simple web page that displays a list of products with their prices and images. The web page will also have a search bar that allows users to search for specific products.

Step 1: Creating the HTML File

The first step in creating the web page is to create an HTML file. The HTML file will contain all the elements and tags required to create the web page. To create the HTML file, open a text editor such as Notepad or Sublime Text and start typing the HTML tags.







Live Mini Project on HTML5

Product List

Product 1 Price: $10

Product 2 Price: $15

Product 3 Price: $20

Search:



Go







The HTML file starts with the DOCTYPE declaration, which specifies the version of HTML being used. The HTML file contains the head and body tags. The head tag contains the title of the web page, which is displayed in the browser tab. The body tag contains all the elements that are displayed on the web page.

Step 2: Adding CSS Styles

The next step is to add CSS styles to the HTML file. CSS styles are used to control the layout and appearance of the web page. To add CSS styles, create a new file called style.css and link it to the HTML file using the link tag.

The CSS styles are added to the style.css file. The following CSS styles can be added to the file to style the web page.

body {

font-family: Arial, sans-serif;

margin: 0;

padding: 0;

}

h1 {

text-align: center;

color: #333;

}

ul {

list-style: none;

margin: 0;

padding: 0;

}

li {

display: inline-block;

margin: 10px;

padding: 10px;

border: 1px solid #ccc;

width: 200px;

vertical-align: top;

}

img {

display: block;

margin: 0 auto;

}

h2 {

text-align: center;

color: #333;

margin: 10px 0;

}

p {

text-align: center;

color: #333;

}

form {

text-align: center;

margin-top: 20px;

}

label {

display: inline-block;

width: 60px;

text-align: right;

margin-right: 10px;

}

input[type=”text”] {

width: 200px;

padding: 5px;

border: 1px solid #ccc;

}

button[type=”submit”] {

padding: 5px 10px;

background-color: #333;

color: #fff;

border: none;

cursor: pointer;

}

Step 3: Testing the Web Page

The final step is to test the web page in a web browser. Open the HTML file in a web browser and check if the web page is displaying correctly. The web page should display a list of products with their prices and images, and a search bar that allows users to search for specific products.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the live mini project on HTML5 in Bangla tutorial is a practical exercise that allows developers to apply their knowledge of HTML5 to create a functional web page. The project involves creating a simple web page that displays a list of products with their prices and images. The web page also has a search bar that allows users to search for specific products. By following the steps outlined in this article, developers can easily create a functional web page using HTML5 and CSS styles.

