“HTML5 Web Development”: Bangla Tutorial: Full Stack Web Development Course – Lesson 21 on HTML5

Introduction:

Welcome to HTML5 Tutorial 21 as part of the Full Stack Web Development Course. In this tutorial, we will be discussing the basics of creating a website using HTML5. This tutorial is specifically designed for Bangla speakers who are interested in learning web development.

HTML5 Basics:

HTML5 is the latest version of HTML and is used to create web pages. HTML stands for HyperText Markup Language and is used to structure content on a web page. HTML is a markup language and uses tags to format text, images, and other elements on a webpage.

HTML5 is an improvement on previous versions of HTML and includes new elements and improved functionality. With HTML5, you can create more dynamic and interactive web pages that are optimized for mobile devices.

HTML5 Structure:

The structure of an HTML5 document is important for creating a well-organized and optimized webpage. An HTML5 document is made up of several parts including the doctype declaration, the html tag, the head section, and the body section.

The doctype declaration is used at the beginning of an HTML5 document to tell the browser which version of HTML is being used. The html tag is used to define the beginning and end of an HTML document. The head section is used to contain information about the webpage such as the title, meta tags, and scripts. The body section is used to contain the content of the webpage.

HTML5 Tags:

HTML5 tags are used to format text and add images, videos, and other elements to a webpage. HTML5 includes several new tags that were not available in previous versions of HTML. Some of the most commonly used HTML5 tags include the header tag, the paragraph tag, the image tag, and the video tag.

The header tag is used to define a header section on a webpage. This tag is often used to add a logo or navigation menu to a webpage. The paragraph tag is used to format text on a webpage. This tag is used to create paragraphs of text and can also be used to format headings.

The image tag is used to add images to a webpage. This tag allows you to specify the source of the image, the width and height of the image, and alternative text for the image. The video tag is used to add videos to a webpage. This tag allows you to specify the source of the video, the width and height of the video, and alternative text for the video.

HTML5 Forms:

HTML5 forms are used to collect information from users on a webpage. Forms are used for a variety of purposes including contact forms, login forms, and search forms. HTML5 includes several new form elements such as the date picker, the email input, and the range input.

The date picker is used to allow users to select a date from a calendar. This input type is useful for forms that require users to enter a date such as a birthday or appointment date. The email input is used to collect email addresses from users. This input type is useful for forms that require users to enter their email address such as contact forms or newsletter sign-up forms. The range input is used to allow users to select a value within a range. This input type is useful for forms that require users to select a value such as a slider for selecting a price range.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, HTML5 is an important tool for creating web pages. With its new elements and improved functionality, HTML5 allows developers to create more dynamic and interactive web pages that are optimized for mobile devices. By understanding the basics of HTML5 structure, tags, and forms, you can create well-organized and optimized web pages that are easy to navigate and use.

Source Link :HTML5 TUTORIAL : 21 | FULL STACK WEB DEVELOPMENT COURSE | BANGLA TUTORIAL/

