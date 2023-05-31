“HTTYD live-action casting”: The live-action adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon” casts Universal’s Hiccup and Astrid.

Universal Pictures Finds Lead Actors for Live-Action \’How to Train Your Dragon\’ Movie

Universal Pictures has announced the lead actors for the upcoming live-action feature film based on the studio’s popular animated trilogy, \’How to Train Your Dragon\’. Mason Thames, known for his role in Universal’s horror hit \’The Black Phone\’, has been cast as the lead character of Hiccup. Meanwhile, Nico Parker, who made an appearance in HBO’s hit series \’The Last of Us\’, will play the role of Astrid. The film will be directed by Dean DeBlois, the director behind the original animated trilogy, and is set to be released on March 14, 2025.

What is \’How to Train Your Dragon\’?

The \’How to Train Your Dragon\’ movie series is based on the books by Cressida Cowell and follows the unique friendship between a young and timid Viking boy named Hiccup and Toothless, an injured dragon he nurses back to health. The franchise began with the release of the first movie in 2010, chronicling Hiccup and Toothless’ quest to combat humanity’s prejudice against dragons, the pain of overcoming the loss of a parent, and first love. DeBlois wrote and directed the first movie with Chris Sanders and later directed two sequels released in 2014 and 2019 in sole capacity.

The Cast of \’How to Train Your Dragon\’

The voice cast of the animated trilogy included some big names in Hollywood such as Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, TJ Miller, and Kristen Wiig. However, for the upcoming live-action movie, Mason Thames and Nico Parker will take on the roles of Hiccup and Astrid respectively.

Mason Thames

Mason Thames, who will play the lead character of Hiccup, is best known for his role in Universal’s horror hit \’The Black Phone\’. The 13-year-old actor has also appeared in other films and TV shows such as \’For All Mankind\’, \’The Flight Attendant\’, and \’The Fosters\’. His performance in \’The Black Phone\’ received critical acclaim, and he was praised for his ability to convey complex emotions through his acting.

Nico Parker

Nico Parker, who will essay the role of Astrid in the live-action movie, made her acting debut in the 2019 live-action remake of \’Dumbo\’. She also made an appearance in HBO’s hit series \’The Last of Us\’. The 16-year-old actor is the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton and director Ol Parker.

Conclusion

The upcoming live-action movie based on the \’How to Train Your Dragon\’ franchise has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the animated trilogy. With Mason Thames and Nico Parker in the lead roles, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story of Hiccup and Toothless will be brought to life on the big screen. Directed by Dean DeBlois, the movie is set to be released on March 14, 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon live-action cast Casting news for Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon Hiccup and Astrid casting for How to Train Your Dragon movie Live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon characters Actors playing Hiccup and Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon live-action

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Universal finds its Hiccup and Astrid for ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action film/