Hubbard-Radcliffe Alumna and IGHSAU Administrator, Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, Passes Away from Brain Cancer.

Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, an administrator at IGHSAU and an alumna of Hubbard-Radcliffe, passed away today from brain cancer. Zion UCC Hubbard Iowa issued a statement on social media on Friday, June 16, 2023, confirming her death:

“We give thanks to God for the life of Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer who has gone to her heavenly home today. She was loved by many, especially her Creator. Her visitation will be on Sunday and celebration of life service on Monday at South Hardin Middle School. Please keep Lynn, Blain, Ted, Hitch and Libby in your prayers.”