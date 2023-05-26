“Huber park shooting” today : Fatal Shooting Near Huber Park Claims Man’s Life

Posted on May 26, 2023

Fatal Shooting at Huber Park Claims One Life today 2023.
A 16-year-old boy was killed in Lake Charles after shots were fired in the area of Huber Park. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

