Hubert Auriol Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hubert Auriol has Died .
Hubert Auriol has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
So sad to hear the news about Hubert Auriol – what a Rally Legend he was. I did the Heroes Paris to Dakar with him in 2007 – a truly unique individual. The rally world is in mourning. RIP
x pic.twitter.com/jT0Y4orvgu
— Billy Biketruck (@Biketruck) January 10, 2021
Billy Biketruck @Biketruck So sad to hear the news about Hubert Auriol – what a Rally Legend he was. I did the Heroes Paris to Dakar with him in 2007 – a truly unique individual. The rally world is in mourning. RIP x
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.