“Hubli Express accident”: Hubli Express: Two Killed and Three Injured in Tragic Incident

Two people have died and three others injured following a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on the Hubballi-Kalaghatagi Road in India. The victims who died in the accident were identified as Francis Gonsalves, a retired bank employee, and Elium Gonsalves, originally from Bengaluru but residents of Hubballi. The car was travelling from Hubballi to Kumta, while the Tata Yodha pickup truck was heading towards Hubballi. The driver of the truck has been apprehended by police and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Read Full story : Two Dead, Three Injured – Hubli Express /

News Source : Hubli Express

1. Hubli Express accident

2. Train collision in Hubli

3. Railway accident in Karnataka

4. Fatal train crash in India

5. Passenger train mishap in South India