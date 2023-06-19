Hudson Valley Organizer, Ryan Simpson Passes Away in Poughkeepsie NY, Details on Cause of Death Revealed

Ryan Simpson, Organizer at Hudson Valley, Passes Away

Ryan Simpson, 38, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. He was an organizer at Hudson Valley and dedicated his life to the betterment of his community.

Simpson was born on September 12th, 1982, in Poughkeepsie, NY. He attended Poughkeepsie High School and later earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Marist College.

Simpson was known for his passion for community organizing and social justice. He worked tirelessly to create a better future for the Hudson Valley region and its residents. Simpson was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his colleagues, family and friends.

The cause of Simpson’s death has not been disclosed.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on August 14th, 2021, at the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, Simpson’s family requests that donations be made to the Hudson Valley Community Coalition.

