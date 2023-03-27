“Huey ‘Piano’ Smith dies at 89. RIP.”

Huey “Piano” Smith, a renowned session musician from New Orleans, passed away at 89 years old. He rose to fame with his group and popularized party anthems like “Don’t You Just Know It” and “Rockin’ Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu.” Smith was also known for supporting emerging rock ‘n’ roll acts in his early career.

Huey “Piano” Smith was a renowned New Orleans session musician who played piano, sang and composed music. He was popularly known for his band, Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns, which produced party anthems such as “Don’t You Just Know It” and “Rockin’ Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu”. The iconic musician passed away at age 89, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by music lovers, particularly in New Orleans.

Smith was a key figure in the development of rhythm and blues music in New Orleans during the 1950s and early 1960s. He collaborated with many musicians throughout his career, including Earl King, Bobby Marchan, and Little Richard. He was also a sought-after session musician at Cosimo Matassa’s J&M Recording Studio, where he played piano for many hit records, including Fats Domino’s “I’m Walkin’” and “Blue Monday”.

Throughout his career, Smith was renowned for his unique piano style, which blended traditional New Orleans jazz with rhythm and blues, creating a sound that was both innovative and danceable. His band, Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns, gained popularity in the late 1950s and early 1960s, releasing several hit records that became party anthems throughout the United States.

Smith had a brief hiatus from music in the early 1960s, during which he served in the Army. While he was away, his band continued to record and tour, but without the same degree of success they had when Smith was leading the group. Smith returned to music in the mid-1960s, but by then the Clowns had disbanded, and he struggled to achieve the same level of success he had earlier in his career.

Despite this setback, Smith continued to perform throughout his lifetime, and his music remained popular among fans of New Orleans rhythm and blues. He was known for his infectious energy and his ability to get a crowd dancing, and he continued to inspire new generations of musicians with his unique piano style.

Smith’s passing marks the end of an era for New Orleans rhythm and blues, but his music will continue to be celebrated and cherished by music lovers around the world. His legacy as a pioneer of rhythm and blues music in New Orleans will never be forgotten, and his spirit will live on through the many musicians he influenced throughout his career.

Source : @Mohamed22200472



Huey “Piano” Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man whose group made party favorites “Don’t You Just Know It” and “Rockin’ Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu,” has died at age 89.Huey ‘Piano’ Smith, New Orleans Session Man and Hit Maker, Dies at 89The musician backed early ro… pic.twitter.com/9a4ttcpVIU— Mohamed Enany (@Mohamed22200472) March 27, 2023

Huey “Piano” Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man whose group made party favorites “Don’t You Just Know It” and “Rockin’ Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu,” has died at age 89.

Huey ‘Piano’ Smith, New Orleans Session Man and Hit Maker, Dies at 89

The musician backed early ro… pic.twitter.com/9a4ttcpVIU — Mohamed Enany (@Mohamed22200472) March 27, 2023