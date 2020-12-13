Hugh Araps Death -Obituary – Dead : Hugh Araps has Died .

Hugh Araps has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Kylie Kayser 11 hrs · I’ve been having a difficult time finding the words to say. Last night, we lost Hugh to a long battle against cancer. I’ll never understand why bad things have to happen to the most amazing people, or why he was taken from us so young. If you knew Hugh, or have met him even just once, you know that he had the most contagious smile. Although I could go on and on about funny and happy stories I have with Hugh, my favorite memories are much simpler. For some reason, Hugh and I always ended up being the last ones awake after everyone had gone to bed. We would stay up for hours together just drinking and talking about life. It may seem like something so small, but to me those conversations meant everything and I’ll cherish them forever. Hugh, you have left such an impact on our family and we love you so much. Jessica, Caleb, Cameron, and the rest of our family are lucky to have the most amazing angel watching over us. We love you Hugh Araps