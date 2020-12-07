Hugh Curran Death -Dead – Obituary : derrycityfc fan Hugh Curran has Died .
Derrycityfc fan Hugh Curran has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
So sad to hear of the passing of massive @derrycityfc fan Hugh Curran who passed away today. A true football supporter in the truest sense of the word through thick and thin, Hugh was behind his beloved Candystripes 100%. RIP Hugh. pic.twitter.com/Ki8GrNjlaF
— Kevin Morrison (@KMorrison810) December 7, 2020
