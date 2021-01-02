Hugh Dane Death -Obituary – Dead : Hugh Dane has Died .
Hugh Dane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 2. 2021.
Updates Viral News 13 hrs · To celebrate Peacock as the new home of “The Office,” the streaming service on Friday shared some never-before-seen footage of the beloved sitcom, featuring Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) pulling off a “Matrix”-inspired prank against Dwight (Rainn Wilson). In the scene, the pair, with help from security guard Hank (the late Hugh Dane), try to convince Dwight he’s being given a chance to join an underground army to help free humankind….
Source: (20+) Updates Viral News – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.