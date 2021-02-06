Hugh Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hugh Harrison has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Hugh Harrison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

David Matoy 1d · Rest In Peace you will be missed watch over us until we meet again buddy Hugh Harrison

Susan Harrison

As our hearts are shattered tonight we want to say thank you for all the love and prayers. Hugh Harrison loved everyone and never meet a stranger. He literally had a heart of gold and just enjoyed helping and being with his friend and family. He actually brought me in a magnet of this picture about a week ago and placed in on the refrigerator. He said here “maw” is you a picture. Please keep our family in your prayers in the days ahead.