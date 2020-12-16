Hugh Jordan Death -Dead – Obituary : Hugh Jordan has Died .
Hugh Jordan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
We are saddened to hear the news out of Belfast this evening of Hugh Jordan’s passing. We send our condolences to Teresa, Matt and the wider Jordan Family.
Eternal Rest 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x53cTTXD72
— Fianna Irish Rebel Band (@Fianna2010) December 16, 2020
Fianna Irish Rebel Band @Fianna2010 We are saddened to hear the news out of Belfast this evening of Hugh Jordan’s passing. We send our condolences to Teresa, Matt and the wider Jordan Family. Eternal Rest
