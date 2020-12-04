Hugh Keays-Byrne Death -Dead – Obituaries:Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73.

Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73. I'm continually floored that he played Toecutter, the central antagonist of 1979's MAD MAX *and* Immortan Joe, the central antagonist 2015's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD. Thanks for all the entertainment, sir. pic.twitter.com/55W99w3wzq — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) December 2, 2020

Tributes

Hugh Keays-Byrne, the actor who flawlessly portrayed @realDonaldTrump in Mad Max: Fury Road dies and not a peep of condolences from Trump? — Dimitry Yakoushkin (@decadimitry) December 4, 2020

Mad Max’s Hugh Keays-Byrne was an actor of visceral, wall-rattling force and underrated talent – The Guardian: Keays-Byrne, who died this week, will be remembered for his gnarly performances as Toecutter and Immortan Joe, but every role he took was a… https://t.co/SFqmq1zupN pic.twitter.com/t8vQPAaZJv — @globalfirstnews (@globalfirstnews) December 4, 2020

Trivia: Hugh Keays-Byrne who played Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road and Toe-cutter in original Mad Max movie died on Dec. 2. He was born in Kashmir, India in 1947. via @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/Hgpkl5aFZL — Abhijith VM (@poetsandgypsies) December 4, 2020

James “Master of Eagles” Kislingbury wrote

Hugh Keays-Byrne was a real presence in Australian film. I loved seeing him appear in a movie, regardless of the quality of it. Beyond the Mad Max movies, check out The Man From Hong Kong where he seems to be playing himself, but he’s a cop for some reason.