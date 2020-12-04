Hugh Keays-Byrne Death -Dead – Obituaries:Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73.

December 4, 2020
Hugh Keays-Byrne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“Ted Geoghegan on Twitter: “Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73. I’m continually floored that he played Toecutter, the central antagonist of 1979’s MAD MAX *and* Immortan Joe, the central antagonist 2015’s MAD MAX: FURY ROAD. Thanks for all the entertainment, sir. ”

Tributes 

James “Master of Eagles” Kislingbury wrote
Hugh Keays-Byrne was a real presence in Australian film. I loved seeing him appear in a movie, regardless of the quality of it. Beyond the Mad Max movies, check out The Man From Hong Kong where he seems to be playing himself, but he’s a cop for some reason.

