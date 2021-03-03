Hugh McGowan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hugh McGowan has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 3. 2021

Hugh McGowan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 3. 2021.

Lee Rice 11h · For the better part of my 20s, I worked at the House of Blues on the Sunset Strip. Some of the best memories of my life are from that time. I met and stayed friends with many of the people I worked with and I’ll forever be grateful for that crazy time. I found out today that one of my blues brothers, Hugh McGowan, passed away. The news hit me like a thunderbolt, and I’m in utter shock. Hugh was one of the kindest, most gentle souls I’ve ever known. His death is shocking and makes me so so sad. After also having found out one of my cousins passed away last week, I’ve become even more acutely aware of how precious life is and to make sure I tell the people I love that I love them. Hug your tribe and hug them hard. Photos: Hugh and I in 1995 and 2015. 7474 23 Comments 1 Share Like Comment Share

Tommy Mccarthy

So sad to hear the news about Hugh McGowan. He was our long time friend right hand man at the Burren not just for music , but also for fixing and figuring out stuff that was broken …Call Hugh and it will be fixed ..

Here is a photo taken a few years back

In New York with Sting and Our Burren musical friend Janee Halstead …

It’s a very sad day to hear this horrible news ..

Rip Hugh.

Joshua Ames

Sorry to hear. I think he set up the sound up here. Great guy

Gerry Dunleavy

Sorry to hear this news. May he R.I.P. Condolences!

Susan Goyette Young

Oh Tommy!! I met Hugh at the Burren some years ago. Such a brilliant musician and kind person. I am heartbroken to hear of his passing. May he Rest in Peace.