Hugo de Castro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hugo de Castro has Died .
Hugo de Castro has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
With sadness, we pay tribute to Hugo de Castro, a stalwart of the tourism industry, a warm welcoming face of the Grand Hotel Jersey and who in 2017 was declared the best concierge in the British Isles. Our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Kod4mKGC3b
— Visit Jersey (@VisitJerseyBiz) January 26, 2021
