human diseases arise: Discovery of the Root Causes of Human Diseases by Scientists

Primate Genome Sequencing Reveals Millions of Genetic Mutations in Humans

A team of European scientists, led by biologist Tomàs Marquès, has sequenced the genome of over 800 non-human primates from 233 different species and compared it with that of 141,456 people. The result of this study, published in Science magazine, revealed up to four million genetic mutations in the human genome, some of which may be associated with different pathologies.

The comparison of human genetic information with that of primates serves to reveal the origin of our diseases, according to Marquès. The study is the most comprehensive database of primate genetic diversity to date and provides insights into the genetic causes of many serious diseases that are currently unknown.

The experts who carried out the analysis compared the samples from species close to humans, such as chimpanzees, gorillas, and orangutans. They also included some species that are in critical danger of extinction, such as the Sahafary’s jumping lemur, native to Madagascar. The data was used to develop the PrimateAI-3D deep learning artificial intelligence algorithm, which can identify disease-associated mutations.

The system was able to identify 73% of the existing links between genetic variants and pathologies, including some of great complexity such as cancer or diabetes. The algorithm trained with primates can serve as a tool to determine the exact origin of these diseases.

Marquès explained that the cause of these diseases is not a mutation in a single gene, but a combination of many factors. There is a belief that some diseases can be caused when mutations with a “mild” effect act to cause polygenic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, or cancer. Now, the algorithm can help determine their exact origin.

The creation of this algorithm represents a fundamental advance for science in order to overcome the limitations of human and clinical genetics to detect those mutations that cause diseases. The study will open up a wide range of research avenues for future primate genomics research.

In addition to the detection of millions of genetic mutations, the study also emphasized the detection of 89 variants in 80 genes that would explain what a human being is, such as the NOVA1 gene. This gene encodes a neuron-specific RNA-binding protein that plays a fundamental role in brain development.

In conclusion, the primate genome sequencing study provides important insights into the genetic causes of many diseases and opens up new avenues for future research. The identification of millions of genetic mutations and the development of the PrimateAI-3D deep learning artificial intelligence algorithm are significant advances for science.

