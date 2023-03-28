Human rights champion, Randall Robinson, dies at 81.

At the age of 81, Randall Robinson, an influential human rights activist and lawyer renowned for his work against apartheid in South Africa and towards democracy in Haiti, passed away on Friday. His passing is a great loss to us all.

Renowned human rights activist and lawyer Randall Robinson passed away at the age of 81 on Friday. Throughout his life, Robinson was known for his unwavering commitment to advocating for justice and equality for marginalized communities, particularly in Africa and the Caribbean.

Born in Virginia in 1941, Robinson was raised by his grandparents in Richmond. He later attended Virginia Union University before transferring to Cornell University, where he earned a degree in African studies. After graduation, he worked as a civil rights organizer with the Northern Student Movement, where he met his future wife, Hazel Ross-Robinson.

Robinson went on to attend law school at Harvard University, where he became one of the few African American students in his class. After graduation, he worked for several years as a civil rights lawyer, representing clients in cases related to discrimination, police brutality, and voting rights.

In the 1980s, Robinson became a vocal critic of apartheid in South Africa, organizing protests and advocating for economic sanctions against the country. He was also a strong advocate for democracy in Haiti, and worked tirelessly to support the country’s fledgling democracy in the face of political turmoil.

Throughout his career, Robinson was a powerful voice for social justice and human rights. He was the author of several books, including “The Debt: What America Owes to Blacks” and “Defending the Spirit: A Black Life in America.”

Robinson’s legacy will continue to inspire activists and advocates for generations to come. His unwavering commitment to justice and equality serves as a reminder that the fight for human rights is ongoing, and that we must continue to speak out against injustice wherever we see it. Rest in peace, Randall Robinson, and thank you for your contributions to the fight for a more just and equitable world.

Source : @SanhoTree



Randall Robinson, a human rights activist and lawyer known for his advocacy against South African apartheid and for Haitian democracy, died Friday at age 81. https://t.co/hWtr0JjMDC We have lost an absolute giant.— Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) March 28, 2023

Randall Robinson, a human rights activist and lawyer known for his advocacy against South African apartheid and for Haitian democracy, died Friday at age 81. https://t.co/hWtr0JjMDC We have lost an absolute giant. — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) March 28, 2023