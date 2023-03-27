Human rights lawyer Randall Robinson dies at 81.

At the age of 81, human rights activist and attorney, Randall Robinson, passed away on Friday. He was renowned for his powerful efforts in promoting democracy in Haiti and protesting against the apartheid regime in South Africa.

On Friday, March 24th, 2023, the world said goodbye to a human rights champion, Randall Robinson. The 81-year-old activist and lawyer will be remembered for his tireless advocacy against South African apartheid and for Haitian democracy.

Robinson was a trailblazer in the fight against apartheid in South Africa during the 1980s. He was the founder of TransAfrica, an organization dedicated to ending apartheid and supporting anti-colonialism movements in Africa and its diaspora. Robinson’s advocacy helped push the U.S. government to impose economic sanctions against South Africa, which contributed to the eventual end of apartheid.

In addition to his work on apartheid, Robinson was a vocal advocate for democracy in Haiti. Following the 2004 coup that removed democratically elected President Jean-Bertrand Aristide from power, Robinson founded the Haiti Advocacy Working Group. Through this group, Robinson worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights abuses in Haiti and to push for a democratic transition.

Robinson was also a prolific writer and thinker, authoring several books on the issues of race, civil rights, and human rights. His book “The Debt: What America Owes to Blacks” challenged the notion that slavery was a thing of the past and argued that contemporary racism and inequality were deeply rooted in America’s history of slavery and segregation.

Throughout his life, Robinson remained committed to the struggle for justice and equality. His passing is a great loss to the human rights community and a reminder of the continuing importance of the fight for justice and human rights. Robinson’s legacy will be felt for generations to come.

Randall Robinson, a human rights activist and lawyer known for his advocacy against South African apartheid and for Haitian democracy, died Friday at age 81. https://t.co/2sX2V7H342— NPR (@NPR) March 27, 2023

