Human Skeleton Replacement.: The Human Skeleton is Replaced Every 10 Years: Get to Know Your Body Better!

According to experts, the human body constantly replaces old bones with fresh ones, a process medically known as remodelling. This means that the majority of the adult human skeleton is replaced every 10 years, with about 20% of bone tissue being replaced annually. Osteoblasts and osteoclasts are two types of cells responsible for this process, with osteoblasts building new bones and osteoclasts breaking down old ones. Bone remodelling is essential in maintaining bone strength and structure, replacing old and damaged bones, and maintaining calcium homeostasis. As we age, the rate of bone remodelling slows down, making it important to consume enough calcium, essential minerals, and vitamin D. Good sources of calcium include dairy products, almonds, broccoli, canned salmon, and soy products. Weight-bearing activities such as walking and running can also help build strong bones. Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, sedentary lifestyles, family history of osteoporosis, and certain medical conditions can all adversely affect bones. Osteoporosis, a bone disease that causes bones to become weak and brittle, can be managed by consulting a healthcare professional.

Why do our bones remodel?

“This process of formation and remodelling is essential for maintaining the strength and structure of our bones,” said Dr Bagaria, further sharing that the purpose of remodelling includes the replacement of old and damaged bone with a new bone and for maintaining ‘calcium homeostasis’.

Foods that are good for bone health

As time passes and we grow older, this rate of bone remodelling slows down. “Therefore, it is pivotal to get enough calcium, essential minerals, and vitamin D in one’s diet,” said Dr Bagaria.

Physical activities that are good for bone health

Activities like walking, running are good for building bone. “They are called weight bearing activities because they use the force of our muscles to put pressure on our bones. The pressure makes the body build up strong bones,” explained Dr Tejaswi.

