Human toll of one of worst rail accidents: The hunt for suspect/victim names.

Human toll of one of worst rail accidents: The hunt for suspect/victim names.

Posted on June 10, 2023

“rail accident victim” : “Human Toll of India’s Rail Accident: Hunt for Suspect or Victim Names”

One of the country’s most devastating rail accidents took a toll on human life as a three-day search through hospitals, morgues, and conflicting reports for bodies was conducted. An image accompanying this statement shows an image with the source “https://images.wsj.net/im-797064/social”.

News Source : Krishna Pokharel,Shan Li

  1. Train Crash in India
  2. Racing to Find Missing Son
  3. Decomposing Bodies in Train Accident
  4. Competing Claims in Train Tragedy
  5. Search for Loved Ones in Train Disaster
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply