Human toll of one of worst rail accidents: The hunt for suspect/victim names.

“rail accident victim” : “Human Toll of India’s Rail Accident: Hunt for Suspect or Victim Names”
One of the country’s most devastating rail accidents took a toll on human life as a three-day search through hospitals, morgues, and conflicting reports for bodies was conducted. An image accompanying this statement shows an image with the source “https://images.wsj.net/im-797064/social”.
Read Full story :Racing to Find Their Son After India’s Train Crash, Couple Faces Decomposing Bodies, Competing Claims/
News Source : Krishna Pokharel,Shan Li
- Train Crash in India
- Racing to Find Missing Son
- Decomposing Bodies in Train Accident
- Competing Claims in Train Tragedy
- Search for Loved Ones in Train Disaster